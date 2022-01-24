Celebrity News January 24, 2022
Mansions & Millionaires: A Look Inside Hilary Swank’s Pacific Palisades Home
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay brings you our latest “Mansions and Millionaires” segment from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.
“Extra’s” Michael Corbett recently took a tour of Hilary Swank’s swanky Palisades home, which was originally on the market for $10.5 million.
The Spanish Mediterranean home is ultra-private with gorgeous views of the ocean.
For more on the home, visit ZachGoldsmith.com!
For all you pop culture buffs, book a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.