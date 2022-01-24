Chris Martin Makes Cute Zoom Cameo with Dakota Johnson

Getty Images

Too cute! It looks like Dakota Johnson may have needed a little help connecting to a Zoom call over the weekend… and boyfriend Chris Martin was there to assist.

Dakota was part of the Sundance Film Festival’s virtual chat about her new movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”

When the host tried to introduce her it took a few moments for the star to appear, and when she did there was Chris.

See the moment at the 1:40 mark below!

Dakota giggled as she came on and Chris flashed the peace sign and smiled as he walked out the door.

The chat included host Charlie Sextro; ASL interpreter Nathan; writer, director, producer and star Cooper Raiff; actress Vanessa Burghardt; and star and producer Johnson.

The movie centers on Raiff’s character Andrew, a young man working bar mitzvahs as he tries to find his career path. He falls for an older woman named Domino (Johnson), who has a daughter named Lola on the autism spectrum.