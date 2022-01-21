Artem Chigvinstev Steps Away from ‘DWTS’ Tour Amid ‘Unexpected Health Issues’

ABC

Artem Chigvintsev is taking a break from the “Dancing with the Stars” tour.

The professional dancer, 39, shared the announcement on his Instagram, writing, “My time on tour so far has been wonderful - unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon, Artem."

Chigvinstev was on tour with his Season 29 winning partner Kaitlyn Bristowe and other “DWTS” dancers. Despite his exit, the show will go on.

A rep for “Dancing with the Stars” told People in a statement, "The ‘DWTS: Live! Tour’ is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros — we wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future."