Alfonso Ribeiro Remembers Bob Saget, Plus: Will He Watch ‘Bel-Air’?

Days after “America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid tribute to former host Bob Saget, current host Alfonso Ribeiro opened up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about the loss.

Alfonso told her, “It hit me hard… I did not work with Bob… But we all, as fans watching the show in the beginning, and watching him on ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House,’ I think it hit us all the same… It hurts all of our hearts.”

He added, “It’s incredibly sad for him, his family, and his closest friends.”

Along with the TV tribute, Alfonso posted a throwback photo of Bob, honoring the comedian who paved the way for him as host of “AFV.” Sharing what he wants people to know about Bob, Ribeiro said, “‘AFV’ wouldn’t have been the same without Bob leading the way 31 years ago and his unique sense of humor and his unique way of doing the show.”

In happier news, Alfonso is looking forward to seeing the remake of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

His former co-star Will Smith is producing a new dramatic version for Peacock called “Bel-Air.”

Alfonso said, “Of course I will watch… I’m crazy supportive of Will and everything that he’s doing… I feel like it should be looked at as a completely new show.”

So could he make a cameo? “Right now I am not acting, I’m hosting. I’m loving my hosting jobs.” He isn’t, however, retiring from acting, “There’s never an end… This is just me not having a desire to do it now.”