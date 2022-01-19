Television January 19, 2022
Pics! A First Look at ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2
While we still have two months before the second season of “Bridgerton” streams on Netflix, pics teasing the anticipated season have been released!
The first season brought attention to breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon, Duke of Hastings, the love interest of Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor.
Though Simon and Daphne get hitched at the end of the first season, Regé-Jean won’t be returning for the new season.
One of the new photos shows a newly married Daphne talking with her brother, Lord Anthony Bridgeton.
The new season will focus on Lord Anthony’s search for a suitable wife.
Here’s how Netflix is hyping the highly anticipated new season: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”
