Television July 16, 2021

‘Bridgerton’ Production Temporarily Shuts Down After Positive COVID Test

Netflix

Production on the set of “Bridgerton” was halted this week after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, reports Variety. None of the cast members were affected.

The positive test triggered safety protocols, testing, and isolation for those involved, and now production is back up and running.

The magazine reports that the show has been filming Season 2 at various locations around London since May.

Back in June, “Mission: Impossible 7” shut down production in the U.K. as well, due to positive COVID test results.

More

More in Television