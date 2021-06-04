Tom Cruise Reportedly Self-Isolating After ‘M:I7’ Production Shutdown Over Positive COVID-19 Tests

Getty Images

Actor Tom Cruise, 58, is reportedly among the “Mission: Impossible 7” cast and crew self-isolating after production temporarily shut down due to positive COVID-19 test results.

A Paramount Pictures spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly in a statement, "We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

A source told The Sun U.K. that four dancers and 10 crew members who shot a nightclub scene with Cruise have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The insider added, “The whole shooting crew, about 60 people, have all had to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Back in December, Cruise was caught on tape expressing his anger after a crew member violated COVID-19 protocols by standing too close to another crew member.

In audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise yelled, “I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it, you're fired. If I see you do it again, you're f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it — that's it, and you, too, and you, too.”

“We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing," Cruise told the crew. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you m-therf--kers. I don't ever want to see it again!"