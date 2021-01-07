‘M:I7’ Star Vanessa Kirby Reacts to Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 Rant, Plus: She Talks ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby is opening up about her heartbreaking drama “Pieces of a Woman” and shooting “Mission: Impossible 7” with Tom Cruise, in a new interview with “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst.

Kirby is reprising her role as the White Widow in the new “M:I7” movie, after first playing the character in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in 2018. The photo above is the pair shooting "Fallout" in 2017.

Recently, Tom sounded-off on crew members who weren’t following safety protocols, and the rant was leaked to The Sun.

Vanessa weighed in, saying, “I think being safe is the message for everybody, really.” Her sister is part of the assistant director’s team, and one of the first on set in July. Kirby said, “For me, seeing my sister doing it on the ground and every day coming home from work and it all going well, it was all inspiring. The whole industry has been shut down — cinemas, theaters, film sets. Seeing her go and do it and be one of the first ones up gave me hope.”

She is getting ready to go back to set herself soon, saying, “Yes, yes. I haven't gone back yet, actually. I think it starts up next week again or something.” Like the rest of us, she is looking forward to the stunts. “I'm really excited. I think with every ‘Mission’… the stunts get riskier and there's ones on this that have been terrifying… and there's many more to be filmed… It's a pleasure for all of us to be back.”

Now, in “Pieces of a Woman,” she plays a mother whose baby dies in childbirth. “It's a journey of one person to get through the hardest thing she's even been through in her life,” Vanessa said of the heartbreaking story.

Kirby is already getting Oscar buzz for the movie, which also stars Shia LaBeouf as her abusive partner. She went into serious acting mode to make the film, wearing a fake baby bump. She said, “I slept in it for two weeks and walked around.” Sharing, “I knew I had to have that feeling and that sensation of not having it and it being lost.”

What does she hope people will take from the film? She said, “I really hope that this begins conversation where Chrissy Teigen has begun it and Meghan Markle, and it feel like a voice to the voiceless in a way. The more we bravely share about it, the society will hopefully find it less uncomfortable.”