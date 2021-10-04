‘Bridgerton’ Hair and Makeup Artist Marc Pilcher Dies of COVID

Getty Images

Marc Pilcher has died of COVID-19 just weeks after winning his first Emmy.

The “Bridgerton” hair and makeup artist died on Sunday at 53, after contracting COVID-19.

His agency Curtis Brown confirmed the news to Variety, noting that according to his family, he was fully vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions.

According to People, Brown took several COVID tests in order to attend the Creative Emmys on September 11, where he won Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling for his work on “Bridgerton.”

He said in his acceptance speech, "This was just the most exciting project for me to work on, to create for all of our beautiful cast. I just want to say thank you.”

Pilcher, who was based in London, reportedly got sick shortly after he returned home.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix series, tweeted a tribute to Marc, writing, “So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for ‘Bridgerton’ Season One. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award.

So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One.

Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. pic.twitter.com/xax3BDYuU9 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) October 4, 2021 @nicolacoughlan

She continued, “It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others.”

Coughlan added, “My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team… He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.”

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, shared Coughlan’s post and wrote on her Instagram Story, “At a loss for words.”