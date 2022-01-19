Iliza Shlesinger Welcomes Baby Girl — Find Out Her Name!

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger, 38, is a first-time mom!

On Tuesday, Iliza announced that she welcomed a baby girl with her husband, chef Noah Galuten.

The pair named their daughter Sierra Mae.

Along with posting a series of pics of their precious little one, Iliza wrote on Instagram, “I finally have my very own #babyleg !! I gave birth late at night (because that’s when I work) and there was no food available at 1:30am. Noah went to a vending machine and came back with chips and cookies, basically prison commissary food.”



“I think he paid for them in cigarettes. So this is me finally getting to eat a Bay Cities Godmother at noon the next day. I was unaware this photo was being taken but I’m glad it was. Vaginal delivery mothers knows why I’m eating sitting side saddle wearing exclusive Mesh Underwear for SS22,” Shlesinger joked.

She went on, “The decision to induce came purely from me wanting to have enough time with her and to heal before my February shows. So…27 hours of labor, 75 minutes of power pushing (they said I had 4 hours and I was like 'oh no, this ends NOW. Champions do more.'). I became a mother the moment at 10cm dilated, around minute 60 of pushing when I realized I could feel my body breaking and I didn’t care because I was doing it for her. I had been dreaming of the moment they would pull her out and put her on my chest and I could look at her little face. I got what I came for. That perfect moment.”

Iliza also explained why she won’t be showing her baby’s “gorgeous” face, saying, “Her face is hers to share, not mine. So while I won’t show her, I will share us. I will be processing this comedically, artistically and spiritually for the rest of my life and I can’t wait.”

Along with showing her appreciation for all the love and support, she brought attention to her personal growth, saying, “Over my career you have watched me grow from a 25 year old girl to a 38 year old mother and I’ve been so lucky to have fans like you on this journey with me.”