LOL! Andrew Garfield Reveals Why His Ex, Emma Stone, Called Him a ‘Jerk’

Andrew Garfield kept his involvement in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” secret from everyone, including his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone!

Andrew and Emma dated for four years while working together on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its sequel.

Before “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit theaters, Emma reached out to Andrew to ask if he was part of the movie. In a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Andrew revealed, “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new ‘Spider-Man’ film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her.”

“And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk,’” Andrew shared while laughing.

In another recent interview with The Wrap, Garfield opened up about how it was to keep his lips sealed about his appearance in the movie. He admitted, “There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do."

Putting himself into the shoes of a “Spider-Man” fan, Andrew said, “I placed myself in that position of, ‘Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?’ I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn't in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That's what I would want."

In November, Garfield addressed the rumors that he would be part of the movie at the AFI Fest premiere of his film “tick, tick… BOOM!” When “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay asked him to blink once if he was going to be in the movie, Andrew laughed, saying, “I’m not going to blink, I’m not going to do anything!” before shaking his head and blinking his eyes repeatedly saying, “I’m just going to do this now.”

Andrew praised Tom Holland and the current team for their portrayal of the web slinger.

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character,” he said. “Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character.”

He went on, “I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment,” joking, “I blinked a little bit, but it was totally accidental. I take no ownership over it!”