Monica Aldama’s Message for Jerry Harris’ Alleged Victims

Netflix

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Monica Aldama from “Cheer,” who shared her take on the allegations surrounding Jerry Harris.

Season 2 of the Netflix show, which just dropped Wednesday, partially focuses on Harris’ case after the cheerleader was sued by twin teenage boys for sexual abuse and was then arrested on federal child pornography charges.

Harris pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial.

Of the allegations, Aldama said, “We were all shocked and devastated anytime that something like that happens with someone you love.”

“My heart was broken for the victims as well,” Monica added. “Children [are] absolutely number one. I think the cheerleading industry has done a good job this past year of starting to work towards the education needed to put some better safety protocols in place… I think the more that victims feel comfortable coming forward… we can do a better job of putting safeguards into this industry.”

Is there anything else she would say to the alleged victims? Monica answered, “I’m happy that they had the opportunity to be heard.”

Monica also revealed that she hasn’t responded to a letter from Jerry, who is in jail.

As for what to expect from the new season, Monica called it “an emotional ride.”