Tom Payne & Jennifer Akerman Announce Birth of Son

Getty Images

It's a boy!

"The Walking Dead" actor Tom Payne and his wife Jennifer Akerman are the proud parents of a new son, Harrison Magnus Austin Payne.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple announced his arrival on Instagram, with Jennifer (aka singer Finald Child) sharing a photo of herself with the baby immediately after birth and the caption, "I can’t believe you are here. Welcome to the world Harrison Magnus Austin Payne ❤️ We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭."

Tom shared a photo of his hand and Harrison's intertwined, writing, "Harrison Magnus Austin Payne, born January 5th. I can’t believe you’re here. We love you immeasurably and will always be there for you. The next big life adventure starts here! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thankyou so much to everyone at @cedarssinai, our amazing doula Carmen (@venicedelplay) and all of our friends and family for the support. Not forgetting my incredible wife @iamfinalchild who rocked the whole pregnancy and birth. I love you. 🥰🥰."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.