Model Joy Corrigan is going to be a mom!

Corrigan is expecting her first child with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum Todd Kraines.

On Thursday, Corrigan confirmed her pregnancy to TMZ, revealing that she’s 13 weeks along.

Corrigan’s confirmation comes after she was seen with a noticeable baby bump while stepping out in Beverly Hills.

Joy told the outlet that she’s been dating Todd for six months and they are “over the moon” about the pregnancy.

Along with awaiting their baby’s arrival, the couple is already thinking about marriage!

In April, Todd posted his first pics of Joy to his Instagram.