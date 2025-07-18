Coldplay Fan Who Exposed Alleged Cheating Couple with Viral Video Speaks Out

calebu2/TMX

Grace Springer is speaking out after she posted the now viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his chief human resources officer, Kristin Cabot, on the kiss cam at a recent Coldplay show.

When Byron and Cabot were featured on the jumbotron, Andy ducked out of view and Kristin hid her face. According to reports, he’s married to someone else.

Their reaction caused lead singer Chris Martin to quip, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Now, Springer tells the U.S. Sun, "I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it.”

She added, "A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes.”

Springer insisted, "I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them.”