Kate Beckinsale Speaks Out on Her Mother’s Death: ‘The Compass of My Life’

Kate Beckinsale, 51, is opening up about the loss of her mother, Judy Loe.

Judy, 78, died July 15, following a battle with cancer.

On Thursday, Kate shared the sad news on Instagram, writing, “I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record. She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering.”

Beckinsale continued, “I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet. I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed.”

The actress called her mom “the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend.”

Kate went on, “The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear.”

She shared a message for Judy, saying, “Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry.”

The news of Judy’s death comes less than two years after her husband Roy Battersby passed away.