‘Today’ Host Dylan Dreyer & Husband Brian Fichera Split

Instagram

“Today” co-host Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera are going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

On Friday, Dreyer announced the news on Instagram.

She wrote, “For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and the lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me throughout it all.”

She went on, “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends."

Despite their split, the couple are prioritizing their kids Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Russell, 3.

She stressed, “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”

That same day, Dreyer appeared on “Today” without her wedding ring.

Page Six reports the two are still living together and “there is no divorce set yet.”

A source told the outlet, “Brian, a freelance cameraman, is taking time off work to focus on family.”

Just days before the announcement, Dylan posted pics of herself and Brian at the American Century Championship tournament.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last month, Dylan also showed some love for Brian on Father’s Day.

She wrote on Instagram, “Took the kids to the @redsox game … in the living room. But we needed tickets. Happy Father’s Day Bri!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Many were speculating on the state of Dylan and Brian’s marriage since he hadn’t been appearing on her Instagram in months.

In response to Dylan’s Father’s Day post to Brian, an Instagram user wrote, “Everyone was worried you and Brian split.”