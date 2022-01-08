Sinéad O'Connor Announces Death of Son: 'May No One Follow His Example'

"Nothing Compares 2 U" singer Sinéad O'Connor has made a tragic announcement — her missing son has died by suicide.

"My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she announced late Friday on Twitter. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

The Guardian reports police confirmed the young man's death on Saturday.

Shane O'Connor, 17, went missing Thursday from Newbridge, County Kildare, Ireland. He had been spotted early Friday, and police were actively seeking his whereabouts.

His famous mom posted during his absence, "Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the [police] and let’s get you to hospital."

She went on to plead, “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a [police] station. If you are with Shane please call the [police] for his safety.”