Celebrity News January 07, 2022
LOL! Nina Dobrev Braves the Snow in a Bikini
Nina Dobrev isn’t afraid of a little snow!
The actress goes from bundled up to bikini as she falls into the snow in a cute Boomerang she posted on Instagram.
Her two looks include a white puffer jacket, turtleneck, and snow pants followed by a red two-piece.
The “Love Hard” actress wrote in the caption, “My version of a meltdown 🥴👙.”
People reports, Nina is at Mammoth Mountain with snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White, who is there for an Olympic qualifying event.
Just the other day, Dobrev posted a series of snowy shots, including some cute ones with Shaun and her pup.
Nina and Shaun were first rumored to be dating in March 2020.