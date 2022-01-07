LOL! Nina Dobrev Braves the Snow in a Bikini

Nina Dobrev isn’t afraid of a little snow!

The actress goes from bundled up to bikini as she falls into the snow in a cute Boomerang she posted on Instagram.

Her two looks include a white puffer jacket, turtleneck, and snow pants followed by a red two-piece.

The “Love Hard” actress wrote in the caption, “My version of a meltdown 🥴👙.”

People reports, Nina is at Mammoth Mountain with snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White, who is there for an Olympic qualifying event.

Just the other day, Dobrev posted a series of snowy shots, including some cute ones with Shaun and her pup.

