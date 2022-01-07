Blue Ivy Is 10! See Grandma Tina Knowles’ Sweet Birthday Tribute

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy just turned 10!

Grandma Tina Knowles posted a photo tribute to Blue, wearing a blazer and sunglasses as they pose on the beach together.

Knowles wrote, “My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.”

Acknowledging their close birthdays, she wrote, “Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready 😂three days later but we still share the bond. She reminds me that ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’”

The little girl must be wise beyond her years, as Tina revealed, “Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂"