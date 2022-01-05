Sebastian Stan Dishes on His Tommy Lee Portrayal, Plus: Why He Signed On for ‘The 355’

Getty

“Extra” Special Correspondent Jenny Taft spoke with Jessica Chastain and Sebastian Stan about their new movie “The 355,” as well as his role as rocker Tommy Lee in the highly anticipated series “Pam and Tommy.”

Stan just wrapped up shooting “Pam and Tommy” in August. He noted, “The turnaround time was quick… I’m excited for people to see it.”

“There’s a lot of pieces to this story that people don’t know about and I think it will be interesting to look back and reeducate ourselves a little about it,” Sebastian added.

As for what he drew him to “The 355,” Sebastian joked, “Jessica Chastain!”

He emphasized, “What an amazing opportunity to collaborate with some of my favorite actors and learn how to act.”

Jessica chimed in, “You know how to act!”

Jessica and Sebastian have been busy promoting “The 355” without their co-star Lupita Nyong’o, who just tested positive for COVID-19. Jessica noted, “I know she wanted to be a part of this, so it's sad. Timing is just not good. But so many people I know right now are coming down with it.”

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases after the holiday season.

Jessica also opened up about the vibe on set, which was kid-friendly. She said, “This idea of getting all these women together and actually having all our cubs playing together in our kids’ trailer was really exciting...”

She stressed, “I think it added to the sense of wanting to make everyone feel comfortable and creating a family environment and understanding that work doesn't mean that you have to live a solitary life.”

Along with having kids on set, Jessica also made it a priority to have everyone paid equally. She explained, “It was just important that everyone was treated in a way that they felt included and valued and important and there wasn't a hierarchy in terms of that.”