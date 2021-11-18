‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer! See Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Shocking Transformations

The “Pam & Tommy” trailer just dropped!

Fans won’t believe Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s shocking transformations into sexy platinum blonde “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson and tatted up Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

In the trailer, fans see Anderson and Lee as their infamous ‘90s sex tape scandal unfolds.

Seth Rogen stars as Rand Gauthier, the man who took the tape, with Taylor Schilling as his wife and Nick Offerman as "Uncle Miltie," a porn impresario.

Panic ensues, as Pamela and Tommy fear their XXX-rated honeymoon sex video will go public. As fans know, it was leaked on the then-new Internet, becoming a massive international story.