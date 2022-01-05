Lala Kent Talks Prenup with Randall Emmett: ‘I'm All About a Plan B’

Getty

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, 31, just revealed she did have a prenuptial agreement with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, 50.

On Tuesday’s episode, Lala sat down with Scheana Shay and the women discussed marriage.

According to People, Scheana explained that she “got the prenup done” with her fiancé Brock Davies and that they “just need to go and get that notarized.”

Shay, who is the mother of 8-month-old Summer Moon with Brock, went on, “I never actually thought I'd get a prenup, but after getting divorced [from Michael Shay] and having to give up half of my bank account, I was like, 'We're doing this the right way.'"

Lala agreed, saying, "Yeah, don't play with that."

Kent and Emmett did not break up until after the show finished filming the season, so Shay asked if Lala and Randall had a prenup in place. Lala replied, "Oh, yeah. I'm all about a plan B.” She told Scheana it was a “smart move” that she and Brock were getting one.

Lala later added, "When things get sticky, people really show [their] true colors. I just want something that is so clear and cut and dry where it's like, 'What's yours is yours, what's mine is mine. Go away.'"

Lala and Randall, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March, split in October. They had been engaged for three years and had postponed their wedding due to COVID-19.

Recently, Kent opened up to People about co-parenting after the split, saying, "Nothing is set in stone. I have her the majority of the time and there's very little communication between the two of us."