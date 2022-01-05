‘General Hospital’ Kills Off Luke! The Story Behind Anthony Geary’s Shocking Exit

Getty Images

Luke Spencer, a long-running character on “General Hospital,” is dead!

His tragic demise was detailed on the show this week, as his wife Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) revealed to his ex-wife Laura (Genie Francis) that Spencer (Anthony Geary) died in a cable car “accident” in Austria.

When his sister Bobbie hears the news, she has her suspicions, and believes Luke was targeted. She might be right. It was later suggested that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) was involved.

In reality, Geary retired from the show in 2015, making a brief return in 2017. He had been on and off the show since 1978, and Luke’s wedding to Laura in 1981 is still one of the highest-rated episodes in soap opera history.