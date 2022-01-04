Joan Copeland, Stage Actress and Sister of Arthur Miller, Dies at 99

Getty Images

Joan Copeland, the esteemed stage actress who was the younger sister of playwright Arthur Miller — and, for a spell, the sister-in-law of Marilyn Monroe — died early Tuesday at 99, Broadway World reports.

She shared a June 1 birthday with Monroe (who was born four years after her), coming into the world in 1922, the younger sister of Kermit and Arthur Miller. She said in 2015 that the family thought perhaps Kermit would make a name for himself as a writer, but it was Arthur, of "Death of a Salesman" fame, who became one of America's most acclaimed playwrights.

Copeland, who was one of the first artists accepted into the Actors Studio, appeared in Broadway and off-Broadway shows for decades, including "Detective Story" (1949), "Coco" (1969), "Two by Two" (1970), and "Wit & Wisdom" (2003).

She was most acclaimed for her work in "Pal Joey" (1976) and for her Drama Desk Award-winning performance in her brother's "The American Clock" (1980).

She had a long history on TV soaps, including over 400 episodes of "Search for Tomorrow" (1967-1972) and appearances on "The Edge of Night" (1959), "Love of Life" (1960-1963), "How to Survive a Marriage" (1974-1975), "As the World Turns" (1966 & 1982), "Loving" (1990), and "One Life to Live" (1995).

Copeland was also known for her work in the films "The Goddess" (1958), "Roseland" (1977), "It's My Turn" (1980), and "The Object of My Affection" (1998).