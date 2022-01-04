Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Breaks Neck in Pool Accident

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alli Simpson suffered a horrible accident on New Year’s Eve after jumping into a pool headfirst.

The model and singer, who is the younger sister of Cody Simpson, shared the news on Instagram.

Alli wrote, “Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start 🥺 a broken neck (plus a positive covid test).”

Explaining what happened, the 23-year-old continued, “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1) 😖🥵 I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon…”

Simpson wrote, “No immediate surgery was required,” but she will be “in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.. 🙏🏼🌟.”

She says, “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord.”

Keeping things positive, Alli went, “The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since ❤️💋 to say the least – I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!”