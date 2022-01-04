ABC’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton & TV Producer Tom Werner Engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, 52, and TV producer Tom Werner, 71, are getting married!

The ABC News chief medical correspondent dished on the proposal with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on “GMA3,” saying "It was the best New Year's of my life.”

Jennifer said the proposal came as a surprise, joking, “My nails were not ready,” while Robach quipped, “But your heart was.”

T.J. asked to the see the ring, and Ashton flashed the bling, saying, "It's very nice, and it's very sparkly.”

She also gushed, "We're very happy and very excited and it's just a sign that good things can come out of the pandemic.” Watch the video here!

Ashton also announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple and the message, “I said YES!💍❤️ to Tom Werner 😍.”

People reports the pair met in 2021, and a source says, "From the moment they met, they were soulmates.” They are looking at a small, intimate wedding later this year, if the pandemic doesn’t alter their plans.

The insider insists, "Even if it was just the two of them it wouldn't matter. They are so in love."

Ashton has two children, Alex and Chloe, from her previous marriage the late Robert C. Ashton. Meanwhile, Werner has three adult children from a previous relationship.

Werner is a big name in the television and sports worlds. His production company Carsey-Werner produced shows like “The Cosby Show,” “Roseanne,” and “That ‘70s Show,” and Werner was an executive producer on the “Roseanne” reboot “The Conners.”