Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Opens Up About Secret Pregnancy

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn surprised fans when they made a big New Year’s announcement… revealing they had welcomed a second child!

Katelyn announced their baby girl’s arrival on Instagram with a pic and the message, “Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much 💕.”

The stars are already mom and dad to daughter Kingsley, and Katelyn followed up with a post to fans about why keeping the pregnancy a secret was the right decision.

“These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me,” she wrote. “Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable. Thank you for all the kind messages and love.”

The 29-year-old added, “I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music … you are the man we all look up to ❣️.”

Katelyn even shared a little slideshow video highlighting her pregnancy with the message, “Try hiding a pregnancy for 9 months.” Watch it here!