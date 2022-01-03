Betty White Cracks Jokes and Gets Sentimental in Last Interview with ‘Extra’

Getty Images

Betty White passed away last week, just shy of her 100th birthday.

Now, “Extra” is looking back at our last interview with the star in 2017 as she joked about her age and got a little sentimental.

She told correspondent Renee Bargh, “I’m 95… I don’t feel a day over 97!” White went on to tease, “You know, the bad news is I still feel like I’m 21,” insisting, “If you can get to this age and still have good health, you better be pretty grateful, you know.”

When Renee asked “Is there anything on your bucket list… you want to tackle?” Betty quipped, “Robert Redford.” Bargh laughed saying, “I think we could make that happen,” and Betty told her, “I would faint!”

As Hollywood continues to mourn the icon, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Matt Asner about his memories of Betty.

Matt’s late father Ed Asner worked with White on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and Matt said Betty was like “a favorite aunt.”

“She had so much love in her, and that was something you just wanted to bottle up and take with you.”

Billy asked, “What’s the scene like up in Heaven with the reunion between those two?” and Matt replied, “Heaven got a lot funnier, that’s for sure.”

Correspondent Tommy Didario also caught up with Marc Cherry, who was a writer on “The Golden Girls.”

Cherry said of working with her, “I got to write for her... she got to say my words, and that's something I'll be proud of for the rest of my life.”

He also recalled her kindness and support, saying, “I was so broke and out of work for years before I sold ‘Desperate Housewives’ and Betty was so supportive of me… She would say, ‘Yes, you must enjoy these successes when they come along because they don't always come along.’”

After the success of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” Betty made a Hollywood resurgence at 87 with “The Proposal” in 2009. From there, she starred in a wild Super Bowl ad for Snickers and appeared on “Saturday Night Live.”