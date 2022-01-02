'Comic Book Men' Reality Star Rob Bruce Found Dead in Storage Unit

Getty Images

Rob Bruce, a prominent comic book dealer known for appearing on the AMC reality series "Comic Book Men" for many years, was found dead Friday in a New Jersey storage facility, Deadline reports.

Bruce, 62, reportedly lived in the basement unit of the facility, also using the space for business.

According to NJ.com, no foul play is suspected, but a presumed cause of death is not yet known.

Set at Jay and Bob's Silent Stash in Red Bank, New Jersey, "Comic Book Men" featured Bruce and other dealers. He was on the show from 2012-2018, appearing on 34 episodes.