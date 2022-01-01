'It's a Wonderful Life' Child Actress Dies at 84

Getty Images

Jeanine Ann Roose, whose one and only acting film experience was as Little Violet in the film classic "It's a Wonderful Life" in 1946, died on New Year's Eve following a monthslong battle with an abdominal infection.

She was 84. TMZ reports she was surrounded by loved ones when she died.

"I like him," Violet tells Mary in one famous scene. "You like every boy," Mary replies, to which Violet says coquettishly, "What's wrong with that?" That scene is one of film fans' favorite from the Frank Capra film, which has become a holiday staple.

Roose was playing a character who was played as an adult by Gloria Grahame.

Along with "It's a Wonderful Life," Roose worked on the radio and acted on an unaired TV pilot for "Arabella's Tall Tales." After leaving acting, she became a Jungian psychoanalyst, graduating from UCLA.