Wow! The Lavish Christmas Gift Kris Jenner Bought for All Her Kids

Kris Jenner’s kids sure had a good Christmas.

The momager generously gave each of her six children… a car!

In a video on Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian showed off the electric MOKE cars in colors like white, orange, pink, and yellow. She told followers, "Oh, my God, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool!”

As she stopped on a white one with a skull she teased, “Oh, this has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure,” before revealing, "Khloé and I got the pink ones!"

That’s not all! Kim also shared photos from the family’s Christmas Eve bash, where her daughters North West and Chicago emulated her hot-pink “Saturday Night Live” look, and sons Saint and Psalm looked dapper in all black.

As usual, Kim stunned, this time in a sexy dress over a skintight bodysuit.