‘Instagram Friends’ Amanda Kloots & Michael Allio Finally Meet in Real Life

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, 39, and Bachelor Nation’s Michael Allio, 36, finally met up in real life, after meeting on Instagram!

Kloots shared a cute photo of the pair at dinner in Ohio, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"

Instagram

In the cozy photo, Amanda has her arm around Michael’s shoulders as he holds her wrist. Allio shared the pic to his Stories, with the caption, “Just two kids from Akron,” along with a heart emoji.

Amanda also posted a second photo on Instagram Stories, teasing, “Guess who I’m in town with?!”