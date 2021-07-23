Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Reveals She’s Dating Again: ‘It’s Quite Terrifying’

Getty

A year after Nick Cordero’s death, his widow Amanda Kloots is having a difficult time with the dating scene.

On Friday’s episode of “The Talk,” Kloots discussed how hard it is to date. She said, “I just started dating again, and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39.”

Kloots noted that she met her first two husbands via their shared Broadway ties, adding, “We became friends first, then we got married… I have actually never had to date.”

Before tying the knot with Nick in 2017, Amanda was previously married to David Larsen.

“It’s quite terrifying and really out of your element,” Amanda emphasized. “It’s wonderful people I’m meeting and it’s been a great process so far, but I would say it’s very hard, without getting into too many details.”