Gracie Abrams to Tour with Olivia Rodrigo

Gracie Abrams is hitting the road with Olivia Rodrigo this spring!

Abrams built a huge following through a series of singles like “Mean It,” “21,” and “Feels Like,” and now she’s joining Rodrigo as a special guest on her entire “Sour” tour.

Abrams’ new album “This Is What It Feels Like” has been garnering acclaim, and she just released a video for her new single “The Bottom.”

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler calls Gracie “truly a talented artist,” adding, “Her organic rise with millions of fans has been an amazing journey to watch. I can’t wait to see what’s next from one of the most exciting artists making music right now.”