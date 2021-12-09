Cynthia Nixon on Where We Find Miranda in ‘And Just Like That…’

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman caught up with Cynthia Nixon as she hit the red carpet in NYC Wednesday for the big premiere of the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…”

Believe it or not, Cynthia revealed they just finished shooting the highly anticipated series this past Saturday!

Nixon also told us where we will find Miranda Hobbes in the new show, saying, “Miranda is still living in Brooklyn in her house with Steve and Brady, who is 17 years old… I would say that Miranda, in the last few years, particularly during the Trump administration, has had an awakening and a change of heart and is maybe done with corporate law.”

In real life, Cynthia ran for governor of New York, but ruled out running for office again. Nixon told Glassman, “No… I ran for office against Andrew Cuomo because I didn’t think he should be our governor, and nobody else would run or could run, because if you were in politics [he was a] notoriously vindictive man. You couldn’t run against him in politics… without having your career ended… Luckily, we ran and 90% of our platform has been enacted since we ran, and he is now out of office, so everything and more that I was hoping to be accomplished has been accomplished.”