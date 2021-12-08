Will Forte Reveals He’s Secretly Married!

Surprise! Will Forte and Olivia Modling actually tied the knot months ago.

The couple got engaged over the holidays in 2019, and welcomed daughter Zoe in February 2021. Now, Forte tells People, they put together a last-minute wedding ceremony in July while he was in New Mexico filming “MacGruber.”

Forte recalled, "We had gotten engaged right before the first COVID lockdown. And so when we were just starting to talk to planners, people were having to shut down their weddings. At the time, we said, 'We're in no rush. We can figure it out later.' So then COVID goes by and we're quarantining for a long time.”

The 50-year-old star went on, “And then the baby is this wonderful news. We find out we're having a kid. And so we were in no rush, but every once in a while we would think about, 'Let's just do it.'"

Eventually, they hatched a plan to surprise their loved ones during a planned visit from family.

"We realized, 'Oh, all the people that we would want to be here are going to be here,'" Will said. "Most of them, because a lot of my closest friends work on ‘MacGruber’ with me, they were already in Albuquerque, so we just decided very last minute, 'Let's just have this wedding, surprise my parents.' They didn't even know until they pulled into the parking lot. And we just had this really fun, delightful wedding, pretty small, in the back of [‘MacGruber’ co-creator] Jorma Taccone's house."

He described it as a “delightful day,” adding, “My parents were totally surprised. It was so stressful, the two weeks where we were planning. I can't imagine having a year or more to stew over wedding plans."

Forte is enjoying married life, saying, "It's fun to say, 'Wife.’ I've never worn any jewelry in my life and it's fun to wear a wedding ring. It already felt like we were married before. It doesn't feel a lot different, but it's still fun and exciting to say, 'Wife.' She's great. I needed to find somebody who was a very patient person and she's the most patient, understanding woman in the world. I'm feeling very happy and very lucky these days."