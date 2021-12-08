Porsha Williams Dishes on Her Upcoming Wedding

Getty Images

Though she is leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Porsha Williams was on the red carpet representing the reality series at the People’s Choice Awards. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Williams, who broke some news about her upcoming wedding after getting engaged to Simon Guobadia.

“I do have a date now,” she revealed.

Porsha went on, “Everything blew up online. My grandmother, of all people got word. She was like, ‘That man wants to marry you, what you going to do?’ She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention and they literally gave me a date.”

Williams also has a new show on Bravo called “Porsha’s Family Matters.”