Tristan Thompson Expecting Third Child: Court Docs

Getty Images

A new report claims Tristan Thompson has a baby on the way with a personal trainer from Texas.

People obtained the court documents alleging the NBA star had a fling with a 31-year-old Houston woman named Maralee Nichols. In the docs, he confirms they had sex at least once. He requested genetic testing back in July.

The woman has reportedly moved to L.A. and has a baby boy due this month. She is suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related costs.