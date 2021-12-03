Katie Thurston & John Hersey Make Red-Carpet Debut as a Couple

Getty Images

Bachelorette Katie Thurston and new boyfriend John Hersey were loved-up on the red carpet at the First Noelle Ball on Thursday.

This marked their first red carpet together since they started dating, and they weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA.

It has been a whirlwind romance for Katie and John. Her engagement to her “Bachelorette” pick Blake Moynes ended in October.

John was also a contestant on Katie’s season of “The Bachelor” and Us Weekly confirmed their relationship earlier this month.

The news came after Katie dedicated Taylor Swift’s 2012 song “Begin Again” to Hersey as part of her “12 Days of Messy” challenge.

In “Begin Again,” Taylor sings about falling in love again after a failed relationship.

On the same day, Katie also posted a clip of John's limo entrance from "The Bachelorette." In the clip, she said as John was walking away, "Yeah, that’s my type. I think that’s my type. Did he hear me? Play it cool."

Katie's rep confirmed the "romantic connection," telling Page Six, "It’s known Katie and John became close friends post-season. John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life, and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection.”