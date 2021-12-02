‘Rust’ Assistant Director Agrees That Alec Baldwin Did Not ‘Pull the Trigger’ in Shooting Tragedy

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin has claimed he never pulled the trigger in the shooting incident on the “Rust” set, and the assistant director on the film agrees.

In October, Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, was holding the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded writer-director Joel Souza on the set in New Mexico.

During a first look at Alec’s exclusive sit-down interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, the actor says, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them. Never."

Now, assistant director David Halls attorney Lisa Torraco tells “Good Morning America,” "The entire time, Baldwin had his finger outside the trigger guard, parallel to the barrel. [Halls] told me since day one he thought it was a misfire. And until Alec said that, it was just really hard to believe. But Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger."

Alec’s interview with Stephanopoulos airs tonight, and a preview shows Baldwin breaking down in tears as he says, “She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her], and liked by everyone who worked with [her] — and admired.”

He goes on, “I mean, even now… I find it hard to believe that. It just doesn't seem real to me.”

The question is also raised, “How did a real bullet get on that set?” Alec says, “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

George later asks, “You said you're not a victim, but is the worst thing that's ever happened to you?” Alec says, “Yes, yep, yep. Because I think back and I think of what could I have done?”