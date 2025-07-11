'Superman': James Gunn Reveals How Bradley Cooper's Surprise Role Happened (Exclusive)

Getty Images

James Gunn dished with "Extra's" Jake Hamilton on how Bradley Cooper's surprise "Superman" role came about, having previously worked together on "Guardians of the Galaxy."

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Cooper voiced Rocket Racoon in the “Guardians” films and Gunn explained, “Bradley's just doing me a favor. He's a friend. We've stayed in close contact since the ‘Guardians’ movies.”

James continued, “I admire him greatly as an actor and as a director. And so, I just said, ‘Hey, will you do me a favor and come down and go to England? We're going to shoot you in a 3D environment, make a hologram of you, and you can play Jor-El.’ And he was like, ‘Okay.’”

Cooper appears as Superman’s father Jor-El in hologram form, alongside Angela Sarafyan, who plays the superhero’s mother Lara Lor-Van.

