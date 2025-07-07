David Corenswet on Christopher Reeve Superman Wisdom He ‘Took to Heart’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The new Man of Steel, David Corenswet, chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the “Superman” L.A. premiere.

David was thrilled to be there, saying, "It's just amazing to be here and to be sharing the film with everybody."

He went on to talk about how the other actors who have played Superman were also a part of his journey.

“It was great we got to watch the documentary on Christopher Reeve and and his life just before we started shooting…then I've gotten to exchange letters with Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin, who played him on the CW show. Now, we're just at the point of turning over our rendition to the fans and to the audience and see what they say. But it's an amazing legacy to be a part of.”

Mona pointed out, “And so you obviously had to put a lot of workouts and effort into it. Is that because you have to carry just the weight of this legacy on your shoulders?

“As Christopher Reeves said, ‘I’ve been a string bean most of my life and Superman is not a string bean.’ So I just took that to heart.”