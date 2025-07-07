Rachel Brosnahan on Building ‘Superman’ Chemistry with David Corenswet (Exclusive)

She talked about how fans get to really see Lois as a journalist, explaining, “There's not always space to see her in action as a journalist, but James [Gunn] really emphasized the importance of that from our very first meeting that in this version, seeing her in action as a journalist, the importance of journalism would be central to the film.”

Rachel also gushed about her chemistry with her “Superman” co-star David Corenswet, saying, “We had a blast. We read together so quickly when we did our first chemistry read and we hardly remember it. And so after we found out that we were getting to play these roles, we sat down. We had a couple breakfasts. We got to know each other. I think very early on we were like, ‘We're super different, but we work very similarly and this is going to be fun. And it was it has been so fun.”