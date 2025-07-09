Madelyn Cline on Bringing ‘IKWYDLS’ & 'Outer Banks' Fandoms Together (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Madelyn Cline chatted with “Extra’s” Jake Hamilton about the new “I Know What You Did Last Summer” sequel.

The praised the original as “simply iconic” and shared, “The jump scares and the chase scenes in this particular franchise are some of my favorite because they marry jump scare and slashy, like, so well.”

When Jake asked if the Fisherman actor kept his distance from the cast, Cline shared, “As far as our relationship with whoever was under the hat and the mask, the slicker, I think we're so fun and cute that we wore them down.”

She went on to joke, “I think I could fix him.”

Madelyn also talked about bringing the “Outer Banks” and “IKWYDLS” fandoms together, saying, “We meet happily in the middle.”

“I feel like we're a really healthy Venn diagram… I think we've got Outer Banks, I think we've got Southport, and I think we've got the middle.”

Cline joked, “They are slowly morphing into one super movie,” teasing the title: “I Know What Outer Banks You Did Last Summer.”

Plus, in the spirit of reboots and sequels, would she be down for an “Outer Banks” reboot in 30 years?

She teased, “One hundred percent… Only after I get a face-lift.”