James Gunn Raves David Corenswet Is ‘Dazzling’ as Superman (Exclusive)

Getty Images

DC Studios co-CEO and “Superman” writer-director James Gunn talked to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the movie’s mega L.A. premiere.

He spoke about what’s at the heart of the film, saying, “I think for me it's really a movie about kindness. I think it is a movie about somebody who is willing to look out for everyone no matter who they are, no matter where they are in the world. He's willing to put himself on the line for people in need.”

James went on, “Everybody belongs in Superman's eyes and everybody's beautiful in Superman's eyes and I love the character because of that.”

He also praised David Corenswet, saying, “Him as Clark Kent was funny. Him as Superman was pretty dazzling. So, it was cool to see it come to life. He really was born to play this role and I'm so excited for people to experience it.”

Plus, James talked about he and Zack Snyder parodying themselves on “Rick and Morty.”

“I haven't even seen the episode yet, but I got a billion texts last night,” he said. “So, I guess a lot of people are watching ‘Rick and Morty.’ I can't wait to watch it.”