Meadow Walker’s Sweet Tribute to Dad Paul Walker on the Anniversary of His Death

Meadow Walker, 23, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a special tribute to her late father Paul Walker.

Paul tragically passed away in a fiery car crash eight years ago, on November 30, 2013.

Meadow remembered him with a sweet throwback of her dad kissing her on the cheek when she was a baby.

“I love and miss you endlessly,” she wrote, adding, “Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

She’s also using the anniversary to help give back with the Paul Walker Foundation. Meadow shared, “Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots. Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to #DoGood. Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it’s needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process.”

Paul’s “Fast & Furious” co-star Vin Diesel remembered him too. He wrote on Instagram, "It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith."

He also shared a sweet story about how he turned to Paul for dad advice as he headed to the hospital to welcome his first child. "You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own."

Jordana Brewster also paid tribute, sharing a black-and-white photo of Paul and the message “8 years.”