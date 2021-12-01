Ben Affleck on Reconnecting with Jennifer Lopez: ‘It’s a Great Story’

Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reconnected earlier this year, and now Ben tells WSJ Magazine’s December/January issue there is a great story behind their rekindled romance.

“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he explained to writer Michael Hainey. “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. [Pauses] And then I’ll light it on fire. [Laughs]”

Affleck is also reflecting on second changes, saying, “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

In October, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Ben at the “Tender Bar” premiere where the actor gushed, “I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good.” Watch!