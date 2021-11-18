Jennifer Lopez Talks Possibility of Remarrying After Rekindling Romance with Ben Affleck

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be happily in love, but would she be open to marriage again?

While promoting her new movie “Marry Me,” Jennifer told “Today’s” Hoda Kotb, “I don’t know. Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%."

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa (1997), Cris Judd (2001-2002), and Marc Anthony (2004-2011).

In “Marry Me,” Jennifer seemingly pokes fun at herself by playing a superstar singer who has been married several times.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things," Lopez quipped. "I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist. So, yeah, it’s okay, everybody’s got that."

Last year, Lopez was set to wed Alex Rodriguez but they were forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They never made it down the aisle and called it quits earlier this year.

Lopez eventually rekindled her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck after they called off their engagement nearly 20 years ago.

Since reconciling, the pair haven’t been shy about their relationship! They have been photographed holding hands and kissing on multiple occasions.

Backgrid

A source recently told Us Weekly, “Things just keep getting better for J.Lo and Ben. They’re so in love and it’s only a matter of time before they’re officially engaged. They are both all in and looking to spend the rest of their lives together. It doesn’t even cross their minds that it might not work out for the long term.”