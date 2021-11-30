Carrie Bradshaw & Friends Are Back in New ‘And Just Like That…’ Trailer!

HBO Max

The new trailer for “And Just Like That…” is here!

The new show reunites “Sex and the City’s” Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) with plenty of other fan favorites, including Stanford Blatch, played by the late Willie Garson.

The trailer opens with Carrie revealing on a podcast, "The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible.”

She goes on, “The future is unwritten, because we’re all at different stages in life.”

There are plenty of glimpses of the characters along the way, including a kiss between Carrie and Mr. Big and a sweet moment where Stanford gives Carrie a peck on the cheek.

Fans also get to see Sara Ramírez’s new character Che Diaz in action as a podcaster and major stage presence.